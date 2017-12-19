EACC calls for stringent laws to fight graft

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is blaming runaway graft in the Country on lack stringent anti-graft laws.

The Commission`s Chairman Eliud Wabukhala says parliament should consider revisiting the raft of laws that seek to slay graft that is leading to high economic hemorrhage annually and hampering growth of the country.

Speaking at Egerton University where he presided over the signing of a memorandum between the EACC and Evangelical leaders, the Commission`s Chairman Eliud Wabukhala termed the current raft of statutes that provide recourse to economic crimes as fairly flippant saying these laws must be reviewed in a fast tracked process to make corruption costly to perpetrators if the country is to attain the already formulated sustainable Development goals by 2030.

The memorandum is seeks to engage the clergy as a formidable partner in the war against graft which the commission says in becoming particularly arduous.

He said the commission has resolved to integrate the massive influence of the clergy on society in the war against graft as a way of reaching out to the public with messages of attitude change against corruption.

Wabukhala appealed to the youth to take advantage of the widely used social media platform to initiate a conversation among themselves against corruption with a view of helping society stump out the vice which he says is thrusting the country backwards on its ambitious development schedule.

The youth comprise at least 70 per cent of the country`s population and with the unsettliting reality of more than KSh.200 million being lost to official graft annually, youth bear the brunt of corruption.

The commission`s Chairman of Education and Prevention Committee Dr. Abdi Maalim said the commission`s spirited campaign against graft has suffered setbacks attributable to inefficient laws that he says fail to commit relevant witnesses to land mark cases that pertains corruption.

While echoing the Chairman`s sentiments, Dr. Maalim observed that deliberate and sustained campaigns against graft using the highly trusted platform like the church will be invaluable in helping to scale back the country`s corruption index and pave way for accelerated development.

The Secretary General of the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya Coni Kivuti observed the war against graft is a civic duty and on the basis of the memorandum, the church is duty bound to provide the much needed complementary support in combating graft through unwavering public awareness campaigns.

Kivuti called on other entities in the corporate and the public sector to own the cause which she says seeks to drive the country towards the desired pathway to cohesive development.

The two day workshop brought together religious leaders from all faith in the country.