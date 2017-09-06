Elachi elected Speaker of Nairobi County Assembly

Former nominated Senator Beatrice Elachi was Wednesday elected the Speaker of Nairobi County Assembly joining other two women who have won the coveted seat in other Counties.

Elachi garnered 90 votes while closest challenger Ali Abdi a distant second with 27 votes. Former

George Wainaina a former chief of staff to former Governor Evans Kidero was third with 4 votes in a peaceful election devoid of the chaotic nature associated with the Assembly.

Elachi said she will be Speaker for the majority and minority stressing the need for MCAs to work together and pass laws that will benefit the County Government.

She called for respect among members saying incidents of the past where MCAs have engaged in near fist fights in the assembly should be now a thing of the past.

Elachi who lost in her bid to be the Dagoretti North MP joins Elizabeth Oyoo who was elected Speaker of the Homa Bay County Assembly as well as Catherine Mukenyang who won in West Pokot.

122 MCAs were also sworn-in in Nairobi, five of them Women elected members.

In Kisumu county, Former TNA secretary General Onyango Oloo emerged victorious garnering 32 votes to dethrone Immediate former Speaker Ann Adul who managing only five votes.

In Mombasa county Harub Ibrahim Khatri was declared the new speaker unopposed after his 12 opponents failed to meet the constitutional requirements to contest.

Kiambu county Assembly will conduct its elections tomorrow, where 13 candidates among them outgoing speaker Irungu Gathii will square it off for the Speaker seats.