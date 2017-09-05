Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has challenged the election of Ann Waiguru as Governor of Kirinyaga joining other election losers who have moved to court to seek reprieve.

With just a few days to the end of the 28 days for petitioners to file their petitions, High Court registries across the Country were a bee hive of activity receiving a number of petitions for various political seats in the just concluded elections.

6 Gubernatorial petitions, 14 parliamentary petitions, 3 Senatorial petitions as well as 45 Members of County Assembly petitions had been filed across the country by close of day Tuesday.

The petition challenging the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru among the most prominent with Karua claiming she has evidence to prove that the election was a sham and marred with irregularities.

She also claims Waiguru is unfit to hold public office for her involvement in the NYS saga. Lenny Kivuti has as well challenged the election of Embu Governor Martin Wambora citing malpractices in the August poll.

The election of Mandera senator Maalim Mohamud Mohamed has also been challenged by Hassan Osman who claims he was rigged out.

Elsewhere Farah Maalim has also challenged the election of Aden Duale as Garissa Township MP arguing that he was not validly elected. Maalim wants the IEBC ordered to conduct a fresh parliamentary election for failing to ensure the exercise was free and fair

Already, the election of 45 Members of county assembly across the country has also been challenged. Those intending to file petitions have until the 12th of September to file depending on the dates their results were declared.