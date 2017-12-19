Ksh 450m funded to relocate sewer lines in Embu

Embu Water and Sanitation Company has secured a funding of 450 million shillings to relocate Embu town sewer lines.

The project which will involve expansion of the Mukangu treatment plant to serve between 50,000 and 60,000 residents up from the current 28,000 is expected to be complete in the next one year.

Sewage disposal has for countless years posed a major challenge to landlords of Blue Valley, Dallas and Majimbo estates in Embu town.

Respective landlords directing the effluent to septic tanks which on filling up would hire council sewer lorries to empty the tanks at a fee of between 5,000 and 10,000 shillings.

A few rogue ones would hire men to remove the sewage using buckets and bury it into the ground while a few would direct it to the rivers posing sporadic incidences of cholera outbreak.

That is set to change after Embu Water and Sanitation Company embarked on expansion of its sewerage system that would directly empty the effluent from the estates.

The mega project will be financed by the Cooperative Bank of Kenya while the World Bank will act as the guarantor.

According to Embu Water and Sanitation Company managing director engineer Hamilton Karugendo, the project will address the challenges posed by an ever increasing population.

EWASCO chairman Joel Ngatiari says they plan to use the subsidy to expand the Mukangu intake, which will raise their capacity to supply more water tp area residents.