Fallen Kitui west MP Francis Nyenze laid to rest

Glowing tribute characterized the burial of fallen Kitui west MP Francis Nyenze in a ceremony full of political undertones.

NASA leader Raila Odinga eulogized Nyenze as a patriot even as he said that the death of the NASA MP will not stop his quest for electoral justice.

Speakers at the ceremony appeared to push for the endorsement of his widow Edith Nyenze to take over the mantle of Kitui west constituency once a by-election is called.

Hundreds of mourners joined other dignitaries among them National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi in paying the last respects to the late Kitui West Mp Francis Nyenze.

Muturi eulogizing Nyenze as a leader who had the ability to bring people together especially when times got tough in Parliament.

Speaker after speaker eulogizing the late Nyenze as a vibrant leader, a soft spoken legislator who used dialogue to wiggle his way out of standoffs.

Conspicuously absent was Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who has for months been out of the country attending to his ailing wife.

The prolonged absence of Kalonzo has in the meantime ignited debate, with growing allegations that the NASA running mate could be eyeing the Kitui West seat to enable him lead NASA in Parliament.

Nyenze succumbed to colon cancer on December 6th.