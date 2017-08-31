Fight against crime in Nyeri goes digital

A virtual police report desk has been established in Nyeri as authorities in the region move to enhance security.

Through the government’s Mulika Uhalifu initiative, residents will be able to report incidences of conflict and insecurity through an SMS code.

The residents should report cases of insecurity anonymously without fear of reprisals through the SMS code 22068.

Nyeri County Commissioner, Ngumo Karuku says anyone reporting a crime will be expected to generate a short message with a brief description of the crime and location and send the same through the short code.

Once sent, the text message will be received by security agents without the particulars of the sender and replicated to all security chiefs within the county who will in turn direct officers on the ground to take immediate action.

Karuku, says the initiative is meant to improve communication especially crime reporting to security agents in a paradigm shift from policing the community to policing with respective communities.

The commissioner assured residents that any reported case will be handled with confidence and action taken promptly.

