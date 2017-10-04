First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Wednesday took the message of women empowerment to Wajir where she rolled out a livestock distribution exercise that will benefit thousands of families across the 30 electoral Wards across the County.

She braved sweltering temperatures standing at 37 degrees and dust to launch the livestock distribution exercise at Alimaow location of Wajir East’s Central Division where the first four women groups received camels and goats before the programme is rolled out across the 30 Wards

Representatives of the four groups-Al-Amana, Maslah Alimaon and Al-Hamdu Women Groups received the animals alongside the Carale Youth Group.

The surprise visit and the hand-over of the livestock to the women groups brought an entire location to a standstill as word quickly spread over the rare visit and equally rare gesture by the First Lady.

She was accompanied to the village by Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mahamud and County First Lady Ms Kheira Omar.

Today’s launch of the women livestock programme in Wajir comes only two weeks after the First Lady rolled out a similarly empowering poultry program expected to benefit over 1000 homes across Taita Taveta County.

The new empowerment programs are a partnership between the Beyond Zero Initiative of which the First Lady is the patron and Ahadi Kenya Trust, whose Chief Executive Officer is Dr. Stanley Kamau.

Besides rolling out the empowerment program, the First Lady was also visiting Wajir County to thank the residents for voting overwhelmingly for Jubilee and President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8 elections.

During the last polls, President Kenyatta received 61,199 votes-representing 51.20 per cent of the total votes cast. Wajir voters also elected Governor Mahamud , the Women Representative and three MPs on a Jubilee ticket. The County has six Constituencies (Sub-Counties).

The First Lady latter addressed hundreds of women from Wajir, Garissa and Mandera where she appealed to them to prepare for the fresh Presidential Elections on October 26 and re-confirm President Kenyatta as their choice.

The function at the County Commissioner’s Residence grounds was organized by the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO). It was the 16th such meeting by the First Lady since June.

The First Lady used the occasion to appeal to the residents of Wajir to remain committed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and vote for him in large numbers as they did on August 8.

“And so today, I have also to ask you to remain committed to Uhuru Kenyatta just as you were committed to him on August 8th,

“I ask you to re-confirm your choice for Uhuru Kenyatta as your President – your President who cares and your President who has promised to work harder over the next five years to bring transformation and development to all Kenyans”, appealed the First Lady.

She specifically asked the women-and residents of Wajir in general-to be peace warriors, not only for the community, but the entire nation.

”So that on October 26th, when you come out to vote for Uhuru Kenyatta as your President, no blood will be shed, no life will be lost and no homes will be destroyed” ,she said.

Wajir borders both Somalia and Ethiopia and despite the insecurity challenges facing the other counties of North Eastern Kenya, Wajir remains the safest region.

Wajir is also a beneficiary of two mobile clinics under the Beyond Zero initiative.

The First Lady congratulated the women from the pastoralist communities for their courage and resilience and remaining committed to their families.

She said besides the socio-economic programs that are already in place under President Kenyatta’s Administration, his Government is determined to sink more boreholes and build more dams in water-deficient regions to ease the burden on women walking many miles looking for water.

The First Lady also listed the livestock insurance cover, the cash transfer program for the elderly, orphans, widows and the disabled and free maternity for mothers as some of the other socio-economic initiatives by the Government to protect all Kenyans.

Besides free education between Standard one and form four, said the First Lady, President Kenyatta’s Government is also committed to support all Kenyan youth find jobs.

All women representatives from the three counties said they had no apology to make for voting for President Kenyatta during the August 8th elections. They will still vote for Jubilee on October 26, they re-affirmed.