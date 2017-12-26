Foreign investor dismisses closure of Temple Point Resort reports

A foreign investor who owns Temple Point Resort in Watamu Kilifi County has dismissed reports that the facility was closing after a protracted court battle over its ownership.

One of directors in the disputed hotel, Ian Langer maintains that the 1 billion shillings establishment will continue with its operations despite being at the centre of a court battle.

The ownership of this one billion shillings investment remains a subject of a court battle.

Ian Langer who is one of the directors has maintained that the facility will remain functional despite the many court battles over its ownership.

His assurance coming at a time many tourists have thronged the establishment at Watamu Beach in Malindi over the Christmas holiday.

The controversy in the hotel ownership pits the Temple Point Resort with another company registered as Salama Beach Hotel which also claims ownership of the facility.

Temple Point Resort has 100 luxurious rooms, with a capacity to hold over 200 guests.

However the management of the hotel insists that the wrangles have not affected the operations of the Coastal hotel which has recorded over 70% bed occupancy this festive season.