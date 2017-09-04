Former Meru Governor Peter Munya has joined NASA to become the 6th co-principal in the Alliance. Munya says he will now support its flag bearer Raila Odinga in the fresh Presidential election claiming Jubilee stole his election in Meru.

Munya who was vying on a PNU ticket lost to Jubilee Canidate Kiraitu Murungi maintains he will challenge Kiraitu’s win in the High Court insisting that exercise was marred with irregularities.

NASA principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula were at hand to welcome Munya to the opposition saying he will help the Alliance infiltrate Central Kenya in search of votes.

Munya exuded confidence that the High Court will annul Kiraitu’s victory saying he has enough evidence to prove the gubernitorial election was a sham.