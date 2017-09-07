Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar Hassan has resigned as Wiper Democratic Movement Party Secretary General for reasons he termed as personal.

In a letter to the WIPER Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Omar says he had shared with both Musyoka and NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga before the August 8 elections, that he would not wish to serve in their government had they won if he failed to win the gubernatorial contest against Governor Ali Hassan Joho for the Mombasa seat.

Omar further says he will not participate in the NASA campaigns in the repeat Presidential poll scheduled in October.

“Circumstances as pertains to the steps I wish to take to seek electoral justices indeed as was your quest in the Supreme Court as NASA, the reorganization of my politics and my endeavors towards scholarship, personal development and repositioning the discourse for social justice and accountability in Mombasa and the coast region through non-state actors makes my position as Secretary General General untenable,” he said.

When contacted, WIPER party Chairman Mutula Kilonzo Junior said although Omar’s resignation was not surprising it is a big blow to the party. He however regrets that NASA mishandled the rivalry in the coalition.

In the last general election Omar contested against the incumbent Ali Hassan Joho for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat where he came out a distant third with 43,790 votes against Joho’s 221,363. Suleiman Shahbal of Jubilee party came a distant second with 69 429 votes.