Immediate former Bomachoge Borabu MP and former Assistant Minister, Joel Onyancha was Saturday laid to rest at his home in Riokindo in Kisii County.

Onyancha died at the Aga Khan hospital where he was rushed last week for treatment after collapsing at home while watching the Supreme Court proceedings.

Mr Onyancha unsuccessfully vied for the Bomachoge Borabu parliamentary seat in the August 8 elections on a Jubilee ticket, but lost to independent candidate Zadock Ogutu.

He had however filed a petition seeking to overturn the outcome arguing that the election was marred with irregularities.

In his tribute delivered by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the former MP as a reliable leader whose skills benefited many.

And while Duale kept of politics during the funeral, Kisii County Governor, James Ongwae, said the County residents know who they will vote for as President in the forthcoming fresh Presidential election.

Narok Woman Representative, Soipan Kudate said Kenya is bigger than an individual’s selfish interests and urged the residents to protect prevailing peace.

Soipan hinted that the on-going amendments to the electoral laws by Jubilee party were meant to hold negligent officers to account.

She asked the area electorate to support the Jubilee party’s Presidential flag bearer in the repeat polls as tribute to their late MP.

Onyancha (57) is survived by his two wives and several children