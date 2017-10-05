Former Youth Fund boss Catherine Namuye dies

Former Youth Enterprise Development Fund CEO Catherine Namuye is dead. According to police boss Japheth Koome, Namuye collapsed and died at her home in Kileleshwa.

Koome said neighbours called the police after they heard people screaming from Namuye’s house at 11 am Wednesday.

The police boss added that police and medics who attended to her did not see any physical injuries on her body.

The body was taken to Lee Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination. Namuye and former board chairman Bruce Odhiambo were last year charged with 12 counts of corruption in relation to the loss of 180 million shillings of taxpayers’ money.

Also charged were the directors of Quorandum Ltd, Mukuria Ngamau and Doreen Waithera.

The deceased and Odhiambo were accused of receiving 4.5 million shillings and 1.8 million shillings in kickbacks from Quorandum that prosecutors said they had reasons to believe was corruptly acquired from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund.