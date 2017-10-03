Government to announce maize prices next week

Maize farmers will know the price at which they will sell their produce to the government next week.

Ministry of agriculture officials are set to hold talks with farmers as well as other stakeholders on Monday ahead of the price announcement.

Farmers in parts of the country have been petitioning the government to open NCPB depots to buy the produce to cushion them from middlemen who are offering 2,000 shillings per bag. This follows a relatively good harvest from major maize producing regions.

The farmers have also been urging the government to end the maize subsidy programme and instead buy maize from them.

Meanwhile, 90 percent of animal and poultry feeds manufactured in the country are of lower quality since the producers lack the capacity to meet standards.

This is according to the just concluded animal feeds study by the Kenya Markets Trust which noted that more than 50 percent of ingredient suppliers are not certified by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Finally, payment of goods and services through mobile money transfer platforms hit 692 billion shillings in the second quarter of 2017, up from 102 billion shillings transacted in December 2015.

The number of mobile commerce transactions stood at 316.5 million while person to person transfers were valued at 541.8 billion.

According to the Communication Authority of Kenya, the positive growth is attributed to the widespread use of mobile money solutions as well as the adoption of the service among those in rural areas.

