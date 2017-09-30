Governor dismisses over 2000 county casual workers

Garissa County Governor Ali Korane has laid off over 2000 county casual workers amidst protest from those affected.

Through County Communication director, Governor Korane said the County lacks a legal frame work to formulize its operations adding that it doesn’t have enough budget allocation to sustain the employees.

The workers who were politically employed by former Governor Nathif Jama under the famous ‘ugatuzi na kazi’ have been engaged to do various manual jobs including bush clearing.

“Sadly in the establishing the initiative, the former administration failed to meet proper structure for monitoring and supervision to ascertain their effectiveness in service delivery,” said the county communication director Mr Abubakar Dayah.

Former Governor Mr Nathif Jama had employed the casual laborers in an aim of engaging youth and women to undertake community service at the sub-county level.

Mr Korane however said his office in consultation with the county executive will initiate a community service with proper legal frame work and seek endorsement from the county assembly adding that the current program lacks a proper formula and terms of engagement.

The latest move by the Governor is likely to draw protest among those affected since the announcement comes just days after causal laborers demonstrated at the Governor’s office demanding payment of their two months’ salary.

Mama Halima Ali who was among those affected said their social economic have been boasted following the program as most of them are breadwinners of their families.

“We have not been paid for the last two months, this money has assisted many poor families and we would like the governor not to abolish the program completely as it will affect many households,” she told Sunday nation.

However Governor Korane argued that bloated human workforce has contributed to unsustainable wage bill to a tune of 5.4billion yearly which he said has serious implication on development programs as 69% of annual budget goes to recurrent budget only.