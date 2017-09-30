DIMA Management Limited has accused Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho of a plan to grab its beach front plot of land in Nyali.

The Company claims ownership of the contentious 0.5 hectares of land Nyali constituency amid an ongoing tussle over the same with the County government.

Its legal counsel Thomas Kabahati now says Joho is hiding behind the County Government in his attempt to grab his clients land.

The claims comes barely a week after Joho stormed Nyali police station demanding the release of seven County Askaris who were arrested after they demolished a perimeter wall on the piece of land.

The County Askaris were arrested for trespassing on private property and demolishing a perimeter wall, but Joho maintained that the said parcel is public land.

He said documents from the National Land Commission indicate that the parcel is public land and should actually be an access road to the beach.

He accused the police of frustrating the County Government in carrying out its mandate saying they are protecting the said owners who the real grabbers.

Kabahati maintains that DIMA Management Limited is the rightful owner of the land saying they will resist any attempt by the Governor or the County Government to take over the piece of land.

They have also accused the Governors brother Abu Joho of harassment and intimidation and called on the police to protect them saying the matter is now in Court and due process must be followed.