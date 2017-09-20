Governor Nanok files response to petition challenging his re-election

The Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok has filed his defense in the Lodwar law courts against a petition filed by former Turkana senator John Munyes challenging his re-election in the August 8th election.

Munyes accuses the governor of engaging in irregularities, voter bribery, intimidation, transportation of voters and use of witchcraft in the August 8th polls.

Other respondents in the suit are IEBC officials led by the County Presiding Officer George Oyugi who is accused of colluding with the NASA team to rig elections in their favor.

Oyugi is further accused of deliberately delaying voting materials in Jubilee strongholds such as Turkana North, West and Loima where voting materials arrived in the afternoon of the voting day denying many people an opportunity to exercise their voting right.

Speaking after presenting Governor Nanok’s defense in court, ODM MCA Lokori/ Kochodin ward Benedict Lokama said he was optimistic that, Governor Nanok will win the case.

Elsewhere, Financial institutions in the country have begun feeling the effects of the ongoing political anxiety following the Supreme Court’s decision to annul the presidential election.

Many of the institutions are not able to meet the loan demands while deposits have fallen to an all-time low.

The situation is the same in Savings and Coperative societies (SACCOS) where it has emerged that members are not saving or borrowing as is the norm.

According to Stima Sacco board Secretary Asman Khatolwa, there are fears that the current confusion could degenerate into anarchy thereby affecting crucial services. He said in some cases, Kenyans are opting to keep money in their houses.

Khatolwa made the remarks when STIMA Sacco opened a new branch at Olkaria area on the southern part of lake Naivasha.

No record found.