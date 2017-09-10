Governors cautioned against arbitrary sacking of county staff

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, has cautioned Governors against arbitrary sacking of county staff in the wake of dismissals and suspensions by newly elected governors.

Kariuki says county administrations must follow provided guidelines and procedures for recruitment and termination of appointments.

In a letter to the Council of Governors the cabinet secretary said the arbitrary actions have resulted in anxiety and tension within the counties and may affect productivity and service delivery.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the dismissal of county staff will expose governors to unnecessary litigation leading to huge legal costs at the expense of the public.

Kariuki said governors need to embolden the county Public Service board to discharge its functions in any recruitment and termination of appointments.

She said Governors also need to take stock of the capacity of the human resource in their respective counties and to optimize the available human resource to maximize productivity.

Nairobi, Meru, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet and Kericho county governments have already declared various positions vacant with County Executive Committee members, chief officers and county secretaries being some of the top jobs on offer.

Earlier, Central Organisation of Trade Unions, COTU (K) had raised concerns over indications by some governors across the country to sack county employees for their political allegiance.

In a statement, COTU warned the governors against taking such actions adding that it would use legal means to ensure justice to the affected employees.