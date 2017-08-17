Machakos Governor elect, Alfred Mutua and his Mandera counterpart, Ali Roba are among the first Governors to take oath of office. Mutua was sworn in Thursday morning to start his second term as Governor.

The remaining 45 elected governors are by Tuesday next week expected to have confirmed the dates and venues of their swearing in ceremonies and submitted the same to the ministry for gazettement.

Mutua’s swearing in will take place at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while Roba will be inaugurated in Mandera Town.

Jackson Mandago, Martin Wambora, Mwangi Wa Iria, Joseph Ole Lenku, Paul Chepkowny and Onesmus Njuki will be sworn in Friday.

Nairobi governor-elect Mike Sonko and Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta will be sworn in on Monday next week followed by Hassan Joho and Charity Ngilu on Tuesday.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri said all counties confirmed the dates and places of swearing in by 14th August 2017 and submitted the draft Gazette.

Kiunjuri further assured the governors that the ministry will be working closely with the winners and county government officials to ensure a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, just days after Kitui governor elect, Charity Ngilu and Nairobi Governor elect, Mike Sonko turned down budgetary allocations for their inaugural ceremonies, many more governors have followed suit.

West Pokot Governor elect, Prof John Lonyangapuo, has cut down the cost set aside for his swearing into office on the 21st of this month from 25 million to 3 million shillings.

Professor Lonyangapuo said the amount was huge and directed that the money be diverted to implementing other useful projects.

Lonyangapuo cited insecurity in the North Rift and corruption as some of the issues he would address upon assuming office.

Vihiga governor-elect Dr Wilberforce Otichilo also cut down the proposed 21 million shillings for his swearing in ceremony to 5 million shillings.

Speaking at Mbale after meeting MCAs elect, Dr. Otichilo said he was aware that some of them lobbying for the Assembly’s Speaker’s position and asked them not to be influenced by political party affiliation in electing their speaker.