Govt allocates funds for road projects at the coast

The government has allocated 25 billion shillings for road projects in Tana River, Kilifi and Lamu counties. 

Infrastructure Principal Secretary John Mosonik says that the three year project will cover a total of 607 kilometers in the three coastal counties improving livelihoods and boosting economy.

Residents in Kilifi , Lamu and Tana River counties are set to benefit from improved roads by 2019.  Mosonik says the multi-billion shillings project will go a long way in enhancing the economic status of residents in the coastal region.

The largest scheme in the three year project is a 132 kilometer stretch from Garsen-Witu-Lamu at a cost of 10.8 billion shillings.

Another road covering 110 kilometers from Malindi-Kaloneni-Salagate will be built at a cost 4.1 billion shillings, while 1.5 billion shilings will be spent onthe 42.7 kilometer Sabaki- Marikebuni/ Majengo-Marikebuni- Marafa road. The Mombasa- Malindi road is also set for improvement in the near future.

Mosonik however said construction of the Garsen- Witu- Mokowe highway may not be completed in time due to insecurity threats by al-shaabab militants.

