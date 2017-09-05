Grief as identification of bodies of students commences

Families and friends of the nine Moi Girls High School students who perished in an inferno last week gathered at Chiromo mortuary as the DNA Identification process commenced.

A majority were overcome by grief even as two families laid claim on the same body and may now be forced to await the release of the postmortem results which will be ready in four weeks.

The Chiromo funeral parlour was a bee hive of activity Tuesday morning where families and friends waited patiently as a team of pathologists led by Government Pathologist carried out the postmortems.

The 9 Moi Girls School students who perished after their Kabarnet dormitory burnt down in what Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said was an arson attack were burned beyond recognition.

Relatives broke down after DNA sampling process, for some the pain, agony, shock and grief after viewing the bodies was too hard to bear.

Deputy Communication Director Pius Masai said the DNA samples will take close to 4 weeks due to the state of the bodies.

The Family members of the late Mary Jengo a 14 year old who put her life on the line to save her colleagues were among those who thronged the mortuary.

Kenya Red Cross and St. Johns ambulance officials were on standby to offer psychological support as well as counseling services to the grieving families

They have also set up an information desk to assist relatives of the victims

It is being alleged that the fire could have been started by a student in the dormitory according to accounts given by several students.

Matiangi says all students can now be accounted for but the school will remain closed for two weeks as investigations continue.

Form four students who are preparing for the national exams will however resume on Friday.