Health Ministry dismisses Raila claims on tetanus vaccine

The Ministry of Health has refuted claims by the NASA leader Raila Odinga that the tetanus administered in 2014 was meant for family planning.

In Press release, the ministry termed the remarks unfortunate and baseless saying they aren’t backed by any scientific evidence, saying they are meant to instill fear among the general population.

Raila on Monday sensationally claimed the jab administer to children below 5 years in 2014 was meant for sterilization.

The Ministry further states that concerns raised by the Catholic Church in 2014 were addressed through a joint Tetanus vaccine testing committee comprising of representatives from the ministry and the Catholic church.

Subsequent consultative meetings between the ministry and representatives of the Catholic Church gave the vaccine a clean bill of helath, the statement says.

The ministry has therefore assured Kenyans that the Tetanus toxoid vaccine procured by the Government from World Health Organization prequalified firms through UNICEF is safe, secure and of high quality.

NASA flag bearer had on Monday Raila Odinga claimed that the 2014 countrywide tetanus vaccination was a deliberate move to render young women infertile.

Raila said his allegations were backed by scientific research from four institutions that found the vaccine unfit for use. He claimed that medical research indicates that thousands of women aged between 14-49 years will be rendered infertile if no medical procedures are done to reverse the damage.