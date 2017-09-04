The High Court has stopped the swearing in of 14 nominated MCAs in Nyeri after a resident filed a case arguing that their selection was unconstitutional for failing to consider special interest groups.

Duncan Maina sued the Jubilee Party and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC together with the county assembly and its clerk. He is seeking orders to compel IEBC and Jubilee Party to draw up a fresh list of nominees. Justice Timothy Matheka certified the matter as urgent and ordered an inter parties hearing on September 12, 2017.

Elsewhere an election petition has been filed against Mandera Governor Ali Ibrahim Roba over electoral malpractices.

Poll loser Hassan Noor Hassan went to court to seek nullification of Roba’s election on grounds that the gubernatorial race was not conducted in accordance with the law guiding the exercise.

In the case filed Monday at Milimani Law Courts, Noor claims ‘stranger’s well known to Roba were deployed as presiding officers to oversee the election. Through lawyer Tom Ojienda, Noor complained that the results transmitted by people not hired by IEBC cannot be relied on to determine the winner of the hotly contested gubernatorial race.

Returning Officer David Mark Ade declared Roba of Jubilee Party the winner of the gubernatorial race after garnering 71,890 against the petitioner’s 63,003 of Economic Party Forum.

And in Mombasa County Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Suleiman Shahbal says he will petition the election of Hassan Joho claiming it was marred with irregularities.

Shahbal says the electorate process in 4 out of 6 constituencies was flawed and skewed in favour of Joho who won a second term. NASA leaders from the region led by Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki and Mvita Mp Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir have however dismissed the claims saying they have no basis.

The two camps further outlined their readiness to kick off campaigns in the region affirming their support to their respective candidates in the fresh Presidential election.