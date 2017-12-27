Inferno kills two siblings in Kilifi

Two boys aged six and nine years died Wednesday morning after a fierce fire gutted their mud walled, makuti thatched house at Sea Horse, Kilifi town.

The two brothers were sleeping alone in the house when the fire broke out in the dead of the night. Their mother was away for whole day and their grandmother who stays with them had gone out to look for her when the tragedy struck.

According to an elder brother of the deceased Khamis Chengo, their mother and grandmother who usually stay with the children were out of the house and he was awoken by the screams of help from her other sisters who live in a house adjacent to the burnt one.

Chengo the elder in the family of eight children said his brothers 9-year –old Moses Chengo, and 6-year-old Babalo Chengo, died a painful death.

Kilifi county police commander Ben Kogo confirmed the incident and said police are looking for the mother of the children who is still on the run.

It is reported that the mother of the kids had gone out on a drinking spree when the fire started, burning her children.

Kilifi OCPD Alexander Makau said a probe on the fire had begun.

Kitsao Tsofa, an uncle to the deceased claimed the Kilifi fire brigade team arrived at the scene after an hour despite the fire station being barely a kilometre away from the scene.

The two are the last and second last born in a family of eight siblings. Their bodies were taken to the Kilifi county hospital mortuary.