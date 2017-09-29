IPOA launches probe into UON students assault

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has launched investigations into allegations of assault of University of Nairobi students by the police.

In a statement Ipoa said that it had dispatched its Rapid Response Unit to conduct the investigations after noting social media report of an incident in which police allegedly stormed the university and assaulted students at the institution.

Ipoa says it will investigate the allegations of assaults and any other misconduct against the police officers.

Ipoa is calling on members of the public and students who were at the scene of the incident and have information that can further help them with investigations to report to them for action.

Dog victim

Separately, the grandson of the late Nyeri Governor, Nderitu Gachagua, who was mauled to death by dogs last week, was laid to rest at his grandmother’s home in Karatina in a somber ceremony.

The boy was eulogized as jovial and friendly amid calls for justice to be rendered to the family in what speakers termed as an act of negligence on the part of the dog’s owner.

Tears flowed freely as family and friends bid farewell to two-year-old, Wilson Karungaru, who met his death following an attack by six dogs that strayed from a neighbor’s compound.

Mourners who included Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru lamented that the incident was an act of negligence calling for justice.

The late Wilson was attacked while playing outside his grandmother’s house and died while receiving treatment at the Outspan Hospital.

The dogs were also killed on Wednesday following an agreement between Gachagua’s family and their owner.

The owner of the dogs and their handler were arrested and charged with negligence before being released on bonds of 100,000 shillings. Trial for their case is expected to start in October.