Isiolo residents up in arms against drug traffickers

Parents in Isiolo town claims drug traffickers have invaded the town luring many youth to the vice.

The parents claim many youth people are now consuming the addictive substances that have turned some into zombies.

They now want swift action from the County Security team to apprehend the barons killing the young generation.

Isiolo County commissioner George Natembeya said that his office had already been notified by members of public of several venues where the substances are peddled even during the day.

He revealed names of two main peddlers to members of public during Jamhuri day celebrations and ordered them to report to the County criminal investigations department failure to which they will attract forceful apprehension.

Natembeya lamented that a number of youth have already been affected by the use of narcotics.

Area governor Mohamed Kuti said that the drug issue demands to be taken as a matter of priority, linking the recent ethnic altercations that led to some ugly stone pelting scenes within Isiolo town to drug and substance abuse.

He alleged that local youths were easily accessing marijuana and other drugs at Kambi ya juu area in the town.