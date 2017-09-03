Jubilee campaigns in Kiambu county

Jubilee leaders on Sunday took their campaigns to Kiambu County, saying the Supreme Court ruling will not deter the party from winning again.

They said their move to disagree with the Supreme Court ruling that nullified the August 8 presidential elections does not necessarily mean that they lack respect for the Court but it was within their Constitutional rights to criticize such a ruling.

The leaders were Deputy President William Ruto, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Governor Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).

Others were MPs Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Francis Waititu (Juja), Jude Jomo (Kiambu Town), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) and Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kiambu) among others.

“As we comply with the Supreme Court ruling, no one should also try to cow us to go to silence because it is our right to engage in constructive criticism,” said Mr Kindiki.

Addressing wananchi in Thika town after attending the Sunday sermon at the St Andrews Anglican Church, Mr Ruto said it is unfair that the court could overturn the decision of 15million Kenyans who elected leaders of their choice in August 8.

“15million Kenyans woke up early to vote and there is no dispute with votes President Uhuru Kenyatta got. But it is unfair for the court to execute, orchestrate and do a coup to overturn the verdict of millions of Kenyans,” he said.

He added: “As Jubilee we are not going to look for brokers and networks around the courts but the people of Kenya made their decision in August 8 and will do so again when the polls are repeated.”

Mr Wamalwa and Mr Washiali said nothing in law stops leaders from engaging in constructive criticism of the court’s ruling.

“As people from Western Kenya we want to assure you that we will do our best to double our votes for President Kenyatta when the fresh election are held,” said Mr Washiali.

Mr Kindiki said they would not allow some few individuals to overturn the sovereignty of Kenyans, saying the ruling by the Supreme Court was an affront on democracy.

Mr Murkomen and Mr Kindiki told the Opposition to come to terms to the fact that it is Kenyans who elect leaders and not courts.

“If the Opposition thinks that we will look for judges to give us votes, then they should forget because it’s Kenyans who elect leaders,” said Mr Murkomen.

The leaders said it is only the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that is Constitutionally mandated to manage elections in the country.

Mr Ruto said it is hypocrisy on the part of the Opposition leaders to claim that they have no faith in IEBC to conduct the fresh polls as ordered by the Supreme Court and yet it’s the same body that managed elections for MCAs, MPs and Governors but have not raised any question on their elections.

They urged IEBC not to delay in setting the date for the fresh elections, saying they were more prepared to face their competitors at the ballot.

“The Kenyan public is prepared to go back to the polls even if it means tomorrow. We will make history because we will elect President Kenyatta three times in five years,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Wamatangi said Jubilee won in 2013 despite the ICC cases, saying they will still win when IEBC holds fresh polls despite the Supreme Court ruling,” said Mr Wamatangi.

Earlier, at the church, the leaders urged Christians to continue praying for peace as the country prepares for another fresh presidential elections.