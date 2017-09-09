Kalembe Ndile injured in Mombasa Road accident

Ndile
According to Athi River Traffic boss, Kalembe had a head on collision with the Mercedes that was headed in the opposite direction.

Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament, Kalembe Ndile, was injured in a road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on Saturday morning.

According to Athi River traffic base, the accident happened at Devki area involving a Subaru Forester driven by Ndile and a Mercedes Benz by one Nicodemus.

Ndile, who was headed to Mombasa, collided head on with the Mercedes Benz which was heading in the opposite direction.

The former legislator sustained a fracture on the right leg and left hand. He was rushed to Shalom Community Hospital where he was admitted.

