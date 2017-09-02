Kalonzo meets Wiper leaders ahead of presidential re-run campaigns

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka Saturday hosted a strategic meeting with the newly elected Wiper leaders ahead of the presidential re-run campaigns.

Kalonzo who is the NASA Deputy Leader while addressing the leaders hailed the Supreme Court for the historic judgment saying the highest court has set precedence for Africa and thus upholding the sanctity of the vote and constitutionalism

The NASA leader reflected that the judges adhered to the encrypted quote at the entrance of the Supreme Court that “Justice be our shield and defender”.

“Without justice, then there cannot be a shield nor defender” added Kalonzo

The Wiper leader charged the leaders to now take change of the upcoming re-run affirming that a landslide win is in the offing for the NASA team.

He further encouraged those who were rigged out to file petition in court adding that NASA is confident of adding their numbers over what he termed the already glaring discrepancies in the manner in which IEBC conducted the elections.

NASA Leaders are expected to go for a retreat as from Saturday to strategies on the upcoming campaigns.

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court invalidated the result of August presidential election and ordered a new vote. The landmark ruling is the first in Africa that a court has nullified the vote of a sitting leader.

The court upheld a petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who claimed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 8 was fraudulent.

“The presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid, null and void,” Chief Justice David Maraga said, ordering fresh elections within 60 days.