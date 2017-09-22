Kapsabet collapsed building victims rescued

41 people who had been trapped in the rubble of a four storey building that collapsed in Kapsabet town on Thursday have been rescued.

36 of them were treated at Kapsabet hospital and discharged. Two others are still undergoing treatment at the facility.

Three others who were critically injured have been transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret for specialized treatment.

The four storey building that was still under construction collapsed in Kapsabet town Thursday morning. Over forty people were rescued with minor injuries.

Area police commander Staverino Kubai termed rescue efforts difficult, noting that the situation was compounded by the lack of requisite equipment.

Locals claim the building whose construction began four months ago had been condemned by the National Construction Authority.

Separately, UNESCO, has come up with an initiative to earmark several physical features in the boundaries of warring communities in Baringo County to become tourist attractions that will in turn foster peace among warring communities.

Speaking during World Peace Day in Kapsois primary schools, Baringo County Kenya National Commission fo UNESCO Dr. Rashid Abdi Aman said the process to implement geoparks creation in the region is ongoing and it will incorporate other five counties in the North rift .

Evangeline Nzioka said that UNESCO saw the need of ending the menace through tourism so that children can pursue their education.

Such initiative has brought peace among Pokot and Ilchamus communities living in the borders of Lake Baringo after creation of Ruko conservancy in the region.