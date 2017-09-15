Kenya Power contracts IFC to support energy loss reduction

Kenya Power targets to cut energy loss in its network by below 10 percent in two years. This follows a financial boost from the International Finance Corporation(IFC) in a deal reached by the two parties.

The advisory service contract is a two-year assignment at a projected cost of Kshs 80 million with IFC and Kenya Power each financing 50% of the budget.

“Reduction in energy losses is critical to the company as it translates to increased revenue hence improved profitability,” said Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Dr Ken Tarus.

“Kenya Power’s energy loss for the financial year ended June 2016 stood at 18.8%. Though it is an improvement from the 19.4% the previous financial year, we are yet to reach our target of single digit losses,” Dr Tarus added.

“To help us achieve our single digit target, we have contracted the IFC’s Energy & Water Advisory to implement loss reduction initiatives. These initiatives include support for both technical and commercial loss reduction, training, and management support,” Dr Tarus said.

The Kenya Power financing component is linked to deliverables over the 2-year duration of the project.