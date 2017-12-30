Kenya Power staff blamed for sabotaging electricity in homes

A section of residents from Kisii County are lamenting the disconnection of electricity in their homes by Kenya Power staff.

The residents allege police and staff of Kenya Power came to their homes unannounced pulled down electric poles and confiscated electricity installation gadgets.

They are protesting the disconnection of electricity from their homes by people they believe are from the Kenya Power company saying they were not given notice.

From these pictures their claims are valid but the question begs, of who really is behind the disconnection, a year after they have enjoyed the service.

The demonstrators say the move defeated the national government’s policy to achieve record connectivity to homesteads across the country.

When contacted for comments, a senior officer from Kenya Power advised them to register their complaints at the company’s regional office in Kisii town.

In Tana River County a section of area youth have called on the county government to provide them with cleaning equipment saying they need them to keep the town clean.

This follows concerns that poor disposal of garbage is becoming a health hazard in the area.

A group of youth from the county now want their county government to establish a dump site following concerns that haphazard disposal of garbage is becoming a health hazard.

The team that was led by their youth leader and Salah ward MCA Fausia Karani, when they launched a cleanup exercise, cleared and burned garbage heaps in various parts of Mororo and Madogo shopping centres.

Fauzia said that the clean-up exercise will be carried out after every five days before the county Government resumes or establishes a garbage collection schedule.

They also urged the county Government to employ young people on permanent terms to do the work as most of them have a lot of time.

