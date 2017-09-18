Kenya seeking to enhance partnerships on health, says CS Amina

Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed has said Kenya is seeking to enhance partnerships and innovations that will accelerate the achievement of universal health care coverage in the country among other sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Speaking in New York when she represented President Uhuru Kenyatta in the High-level Dialogue on accelerating access to primary healthcare last week, Amb. Amina Mohamed at the same time assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring the success of the SDG Partnership Platform in Kenya.

“As the mid-term evaluation of the Kenya Health Sector Strategic Plan indicates, enhancing partnerships and innovations will be instrumental in the realization of SGDs in the country,” said the CS.

Added Amb. Amina Mohamed: “We will, therefore, continue to engage various partners and stakeholders in strengthening primary and community healthcare as well as other SDGs processes.”

During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary witnessed the signing of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund Agreement in support of the SDG Platform in Kenya.

“The signing of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund Agreement between Royal Philips and the United Nations will go a long way in strengthening the SDG Platform in Kenya,” said the CS.

The Cabinet Secretary hailed the SDG Platform which brings together government leaders, development partners and the private sector to identify opportunities for accelerating universal access to healthcare services in Kenya.

“As we speak, through Private Sector Health Partnership Kenya platform, companies such as Philips, Unilever, Safaricom, Merck (MSD), Huawei and GSK, are partnering with the national and county governments,” said Amb. Amina Mohamed.

“This partnership aims to build models with the potential for scaling-up the delivery of healthcare for vulnerable and poor populations in the low-resource areas of Mandera, Migori, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo and Lamu. This is where support is most needed to ensure we leave no-one-behind in the provision of health services,” added the CS.

Amb. Amina Mohamed also cited the partnership between the governments of Kenya and the Netherlands and the United Nations, which aims to accelerate progress towards primary healthcare through large-scale public-private partnerships.

She welcomed the partnership saying that it seeks to improve health and well-being for 46 million Kenyans by accelerating access to quality community-based primary health care.

The Cabinet Secretary said the Kenya Constitution 2010 and the Kenya Vision 2030 have provided an appropriate legal, policy and institutional framework for the attainment of sustainable development goals including SDG number three.

“The Constitution of Kenya has a strong Bill of Rights as well as values and principles that are good drivers of the commitments of Agenda 2030,” said the CS.

The high-level dialogue moderated by Mr. Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator to Kenya was also addressed by Mr. Ronald de Jong, Philips Executive Committee Member and President of the Philips Foundation.

Others who addressed the meeting include Amb. Karel van Oosterom, Netherlands Permanent representative to the UN, UNDP Administrator Mr. Achim Steiner and Mr. Michel Sidibe, Executive Director, UNAIDS.