Kericho police launch probe into child trafficking syndicate

Police in Kericho have launched investigations into a suspected child trafficking syndicate, following the interception of three buses ferrying children to an unknown destination.

Kericho Deputy OCPD Nathan Sanya says the vehicles were intercepted on their way to Nairobi from Busia with 14 children on board.

The buses were intercepted at different locations near Kipsitet and Londiani, following a tip off from members of the public.

Sanya says the first bus KBR 216 P, belonging to Guardian company was carrying five children aged between 6 and 8 years and was taken to Kericho police station.

The second bus, KBR 141B also belonging to Guardian company was intercepted with four children aged between 7 and 14 years, under the care of a person who did not even recognize their names.

The third bus, KBQ 531 U, belonging to Tradelink Company was intercepted at Londiani, carrying five children aged between 6 and 11 years, also heading to Nairobi.

He said the officers are investigating possible cases of child trafficking together with the county children’s office.

People purporting to be the parents of four of the minors have emerged, a matter that the officers are still investigating.

Report

More than 20,000 children, mainly girls under 18 years, are trafficked annually in Kenya.

A report released by the African Network for the Prevention and Protection Against Child Abuse and Neglect says Busia is the most prone to child and general human trafficking.

The border town is a prime entry and exit point for cross-border child trafficking. Most of the girls trafficked through Busia are hired as house girls in urban towns such as Eldoret, Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa.

The report states that 37 per cent of children within Kenyan borders, between 11 and 16 years, affirmed that they or their siblings had been approached by perpetrators of child trafficking.

The incident also comes barely a month after controversial preacher Bishop Gilbert Deya was remanded at Kamiti Maximum Prison over child trafficking.



Deya who has been on the list of the most wanted persons for human trafficking since 2004 was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts and charged with stealing five children all under the age of 14 years in Mountain View Estate in Nairobi between 1999 and 2004.

He denied all the five counts before chief magistrate Francis Andayi.

Deya’s extradition to Kenya to face child-trafficking charges came after he failed in his decade-long legal battle to remain in the UK. The self-styled Kenyan pastor claimed he created miraculous pregnancies.