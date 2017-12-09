KFCB approves Malindi international film festival

The Kenya Film Classification Board, KFCB, has approved the proposal for Malindi to host the first ever international film festival to showcase international arts film and culture.

This is after the KFCB toured the resort town on Friday to check the location and sample the different resorts, historical sites and beauty of the resort town.

KFC Board Chief Executive Officer, Ezekiel Mutua, who led a delegation of the board members hosted by Mining Cabinet Secretary, Dan Kazungu, said Malindi was the best location to host the biggest film bonanza in Africa.

Mutua said their aim is to organize an international film festival similar to the Oscars and Cannes in California and Europe.

“In 2018 we plan to host the Malindi international film festival which will bring together the Film industry players,’’ he said.

He said they have begun the planning process and formed a committee which would see the idea turn into reality so as to hold the first festival in December 2018.

The CEO said Film industry shall have more than Sh. 329 Billion turn over by 2021 and was better placed to grow the country’s economy, create employment opportunities and promote tourism and culture in Malindi.

Kazungu who took the board round from the Billionaires resort in Malindi, and sampled several beach resorts and historical sites such as Vasco Da Gama said he was glad the Kenya Films Classification board had approved his proposal. The CS said a success of the festival will be great for Kenya and Africa at large.

“Kenya can become a host for the Biggest international Film festival in Africa, this will mean job creation, celebration of culture, eradication of drugs, and help fight radicalization school drop outs and poverty,’’ he said.

