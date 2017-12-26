Kilifi County Government to upgrade Malindi Sub County hospital

The Kilifi County Government is in the process of upgrading the Malindi Sub County hospital to ease congestion and improve services at the referral facility.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi says plans are underway to construct two ultra-modern wards as well as the recruitment of radiologists.

He spent his Christmas at malindi sub county hospital where he donated goods to the patients.

It was not a cheerful affair as patients confronted the Governor complaining of poor services and lack of medicine at the facilty.

Governor Kingi noting that hygiene standards at the Malindi hospital had deteriorated since the county government contracted locals instead of a private company.

He promised that his administration will be upgrading the medical facility in 2018 starting with the establishment of two ultra modern wards.

The county government is also in the process of recruiting radiologists and constructing a new mortuary.