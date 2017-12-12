Kisumu opposition leaders snub jamhuri day fete

The Kisumu County government leadership snubbed the Jamhuri day celebrations that took place at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground in Kisumu.

Despite their absence and lack of representation however, the ceremony went ahead with County Commissioner Pauline Dola calling for peaceful coexistence among the locals.

In Kajiado, it was pomp and color as the county celebrated Jamhuri Day in Loitokitok town. Addressing the gathering, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku threatened to disconnect water from Mt. Kilimanjaro.

He noted that despite Mt Kilimanjaro being a good source of fresh water under the Nooturesh Water Company, the water is only piped to neighboring counties leaving out locals suffering.

In Garissa, Governor Ali Korane dismissed claims that his predecessor Nathif Jama was under pressure to withdraw the petition case challenging his election in the August 8 polls.

Korane welcomed the move that was spear headed by elders saying it will pave way for the unification of communities that had been deeply polarised following protracted campaigns.