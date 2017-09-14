Tharaka Nithi Senator and former Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki has been elected the new Senate Deputy Speaker.

Kindiki beat his Narok counterpart Ole Kina Ledama by 38 votes to 17 in a two round vote that saw the Jubilee party once again take advantage of its numerical advantage in Parliament.

NASA law makers however walked out of the chamber after the vote, in keeping with their resolve to stay away from house business until the repeat presidential poll.

His election comes days after Jubilee Party overwhelmingly elected former Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka as its new Speaker to end the reign of Ekwe Ethuro.

NASA affiliated Senators turned up for the session in spite of an earlier directive that they will keep away from Parliament proceedings in a bid to support their own Ole Kina Ledama.

It was however a non contest as Jubilee whipped its members to support Kindiki forcing the NASA senators to walk away immediately the he was announced the winner.

NASA maintains it will not take part in any business in Parliament until Kenyans head elected a new President in the repeat poll on October 17th.

The bicameral Parliament is in the meantime expected to adjourn next week as the law makers head for induction before resuming their sittings.