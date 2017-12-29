Kitui County to establish all-inclusive bursary program

The County Government of Kitui is planning to establish a robust bursary program to ensure that all children in the county regardless of their economic backgrounds access quality education.

Speaking in Mwingi town when he saw off eight students who qualified for the Equity Bank’s Wings to Fly program, Kitui Deputy Governor, Dr. Wathe Nzau, said that youth empowerment is a key pillar in their manifesto, adding that there was no way to empower the youth without giving them adequate education.

The deputy governor pointed out that the county government of Kitui will early next year allocate 2 million shillings to each of the 40 wards in Kitui through the Pro-Poor Education Program in order to support needy students with bursaries.

Equity Bank Mwingi Branch Manager Phillip Nthumo said since inception of the programme in 2008, 130 pupils in Kitui County have benefited from education sponsorship.

He said many pupils who had benefitted from sponsorship and mentorship under the programme had excelled in education and gained prestigious jobs in the country.

Among the students who were selected for the program is a 14 year old girl from Kasiluni area in Kyuso sub-county along the border between Kitui and Tana River Counties, an area faced by rampant cases of insecurity.

Muthoni Mutie who schooled at Kasiluni primary school managed 355 marks in this year’s K.C.P.E , despite being facing hard times having to do her studies in the bush due to insecurity.

Meanwhile, the Garissa County scholarship selection board of Equity Bank’s ‘Wings to Fly’ programme has raised concern over disciplinary cases among students they are sponsoring under the programme.

Speaking to the eight selected students and their parents during the flag-off ceremony, Garissa Equity Bank Manager Stephen Kirumba said two students they have been sponsoring have dropped out of school due to disciplinary cases.

Kirumba said they expect students under the Wings to fly programme to uphold high standard of discipline. He urged them to take full advantage of the opportunity and work hard in their studies.

In Samburu County, only 12 out of 130 needy and vulnerable children who had applied for the secondary school scholarship from Equity bank foundation’s Wings to fly were considered.

Speaking during the launch of the program outside Equity bank in Maralal town Samburu central sub county, the bank’s regional branch Manager, James Mwangi said the bank had reserved 12 slots for Samburu County making it hard for all the needy children to be considered.