Kituo Cha Sheria wants IPOA to investigate police brutality

Kituo Cha Sheria has urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate and hold responsible individual police officers who used unwarranted force on protesters following the announcement of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the August 8, 2017 elections.

Kituo Cha Sheria Executive Director, Gertrude Angote, noted that police officers used live bullets to quell the violence in Nairobi’s Mathare, Kibra and Kawangware estates as well as in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya, among other areas that were affected.

She said the use of violent and unjust measures by the security agents and police is unlawful and unacceptable.

Angote noted that reports from across the affected areas document up to 24 bodies with gunshot wounds including a ten-year-old girl who was killed in Mathare and a six-month-old baby who died on Tuesday due to injuries inflicted by the police.

NASA petition

Meanwhile, a section of Kenyans have hailed the decision by the National Super Alliance (NASA) to take the presidential vote dispute to the Supreme Court.

Those who spoke to Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) termed the decision as prudent saying it will help sustain peace and enable the electorate to establish the truth on what transpired during the August 8 poll.

Analysts say the decision by NASA to file the presidential petition in the Supreme Court will prove the ultimate test for Chief Justice David Maraga since he was sworn in, in October last year.

Justice Maraga who took office with his deputy, Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justice Isaac Lenaola, joining judges Mohamed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang’, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u will preside over the case by NASA.

The planned petition by NASA challenging the IEBC declaration of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the duly-elected president comes just a month after the CJ Maraga gazetted new rules to guide election petition.

In the rules, petitioners have to deposit 1 million shillings in the court, as security for the costs, and a further 500,000 shillings upon lodging the petition.

By Marie Yambo/Micheal Njuguna