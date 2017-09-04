Kitutu Chache South by-election slated for 7th November

The Kitutu Chache South parliamentary by-election will now be held on November 7th the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has said.

The election was cancelled following the death of Jubilee candidate Leonard Mwamba in a road accident barely 3 weeks to the elections in August.

In a gazette notice IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati asked Jubilee Party to submit details of their new candidate by September 8th, and urged other candidates who had been cleared to contest to verify their details with the returning officers on 7th and 8th of this month.

Chebukati further directed that official campaigns for the by-election will take place from September 7th to November 5th.

Political parties and Independent candidates are expected to appoint and submit to the Commission the names of their Chief Elections Agents to the Commission on or before 23rd October.

The commission also intends to hold by-elections for Masalani and Bogichora wards in Garissa and Nyamira Counties respectively the same day. The Bogichora Ward poll was also postponed following the death of Jubilee Party MCA candidate Onsomu Okebiro.