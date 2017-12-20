KNCHR says 92 people died during polls period

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights – KNCHR says 92 people lost their lives during this year’s electioneering period.

KNCHR says out of those documented deaths resulting from poll violence, 10 were minors.

During the same period, the human rights body says over 247 cases of injuries were reported, a majority of them from gun shots.

KNCHR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori made the remarks Wednesday morning while releasing the report titled Still A Mirage: A Human Rights Account of the Fresh Presidential Poll.

The Commission is asking stakeholders and other independent bodies to immediately commence investigations into the documented cases within the elections period and institute legal redress for people whose rights were violated.