Late IEBC ICT manager buried in Ugenya

The remains of the late IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando were interred in his Ugenya home, Siaya County with speakers calling on the government to ensure his killers are brought to book.

Leaders who spoke in the burial ceremony say they will push on until Kenyans know the motive behind Msando’s murder.

Friends, family and leaders drawn from the opposition gathered at the Lifunga Girls in Ugenya constituency Siaya County to bid fare well to the late Chris Msando.

Chris was brutally murdered ten days before the general election and his body dumped in Muguga forest, Kikuyu area in Kiambu County.

The family called on the government to do everything including having external investigators to ensure his killers are brought to book. Opposition leaders claimed Msando’s death was linked to the just concluded general election.

Nasa leaders urged Kenyans to remain strong in their struggle to realize change in the country. They used the platform to challenge the Supreme Court to ensure they deliver a fair verdict that would stop future electoral malpractice. Musando leaves behind a widow and four children.

An autopsy conducted earlier at the Lee Funeral Home by Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor and Bessie Byakika on behalf of the family indicated that Msando was tortured and then strangled to death, a post mortem on his body has revealed.

It was witnessed by detectives investigating the case as well as family representatives.

Dr Oduor said that strangulation was the cause of death. He said the late Msando’s body had deep scratches on the back, indicating the body was either dragged on a rough surface or scratched.

His right hand had deep cuts giving an indication of severe torture using a very sharp object.