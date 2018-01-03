Legislator vows to table a Bill to oust Matiang’i

Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita says he will petition National Assembly Speaker to recall MPs from recess to table a Bill in Parliament to oust Education CS Fred Matiang’i over massive failure of students in national Exams.

Nyamita who was addressing the press at the Annual Uriri games Tournament accused the Ministry of Education and Kenya National Examination Council of rendering over half a million student useless by hasty marking of results.

He said before tabling the motion in the Assembly a thorough audit of Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and Ministry of Education should be done to salvage the two vital education sectors.

On politics, the law maker called for tolerance among NASA Coalition partners. He termed inside jitters within the coalition over 2022 succession politics as futuristic as the coalition is on a verge to release “ Odinga’s swearing in program this Month”.

This comes as ANC and Wiper jostle over who will become the opposition flag bearer come next General Election.

Nyamita slammed the government over privatization of millers in the country. He said Sony Sugar Company is on the verge of collapse as they embark on crashing of 40% of sugarcane which is producing 32% of actual sugar.