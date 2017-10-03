Malindi Court orders pastor detained for 15 days

A Malindi court has directed police to detain a pastor and 20 of his followers suspected to be indoctrinating children with extreme religious teachings for 15 days to complete investigations.

Chief Magistrate, Julie Oseko, ordered Paul Makenzi, a renowned televangelist of Good News International Church and his accomplices to be detained at Malindi police station.

The magistrate ordered they be remanded for 15 days only, saying the period is enough for investigations bearing in mind the nature of the case, since it involves children.

This is after the police through Constable Collins Mukhongo filed an application saying investigations into the offence are wide and complex and need up to 30 days to complete.

In a sworn affidavit, Mukhongo said their investigations include alleged offences of radicalization which is related to terrorism, operating a teaching institution and TV station without license and denying children the right to education and medical care.

He said the investigations involve consulting the ministry of education, Communication Authority of Kenya, department of children services, ministry of interior and the National Council of Churches.

Last Friday, police raided Good News International church and recovered bibles, Quran, text books and some files that they suspect have material used to radicalize the children.

Police claim that some of the children interrogated said they have been taught that education is satanic and had to leave their homes and education to follow the preacher.