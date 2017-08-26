Malindi police disrupt fake currency ring

Police have arrested two people suspected to have been involved in a fake currency racket in Kilifi County.

The two targeted MPESA agents and club owners with fake currency of 1,000 shilling notes.

Malindi OCPD Matawa Muchangi says Anne Wairimu and James Mwangi are suspected to be part of a known counterfeit currency cartel.

Saturday marked the end of the alleged conning spree for the two suspects whose accomplice escaped and is still on the run after the police operation to nab the counterfeiters.

Wairimu and Mwangi were arrested at Matsangoni road block after an MPESA agency owner in Malindi town who fell victim to the duo’s swindle alerted the police.

OCPD Muchangi says the fake currencies involved in the various swindles across the area have similar serial numbers which he says clearly indicated that the same suspects were involved in recently reported incidents involving an MPESA agent and a business woman running a club in Kijiwetanga along the Malindi Mombasa highway.

The suspects are being held at the Malindi police station as they wait to be arraigned in court as they pursue the third suspect who is still at large.