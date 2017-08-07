Residents of Maralal town are counting losses after flash floods in the region destroyed property worth millions of shillings and left many stranded.

The two hour heavy down pour destroyed many structures and swept away livestock and unsecured property.

Numerous vehicles have also been submerged by the floodwaters and an unknown number of residents are stranded within Maralal town and its precincts.

Some children who had boarded a lorry were rescued by residents in the nick of time after the lorry was unable to navigate the flooded streets and was overwhelmed by the torrent ending up submerged.

Maralal residents are now calling for the construction of a bridge and drainage systems to solve the perennial problem.

This comes barely three months after floods brought down a section of a perimeter wall surrounding Kenyatta stadium killing thousands of livestock.

