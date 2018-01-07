Meru Governor plans to purge ghost workers

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has revealed plans to eliminate all ghost workers at the county.

This follows a human resource audit conducted by Deloitte consultancy limited that revealed that the county has more than 1,700 ghost workers inherited from the previous regime.

The report also shows that only 17 per cent of county staff had university degrees and critical professional skills needed by the county government.

The audit conducted by Deloitte consultancy firm shows that the county has 5, 822 workers, 4,601 on permanent basis and 1,030 casuals.

Governor Murungi says there has been illegal, irregular recruitment, posting and redeployment of casual staff.

But of concern to the County boss is the monthly salary of drivers and imprest of 40 million shillings paid to 10 members of staff between January and August 2017.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu who is also the CEC for Finance is warning revenue collectors against squandering public funds saying most of them do not hand over the money to the county.

Meanwhile, Tharaka Nithi County Governor Muthomi Njuki has called for the reengineering of Nithi bridge by the national government, in an effort to reduce road carnage.

Governor Njuki says many lives have been lost at the bridge and that it is time a permanent solution to the problem was pursued.

The county boss was speaking at the burial of one of the people who recently lost their lives at the bridge.

Tell Us What You Think