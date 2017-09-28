Migori nurses sustain protests, demand CBA approval

Nurses sustained their protests in the streets of Migori County demanding the government and governors approve the controversial CBA.

The nurses who took to the streets of Migori paralyzing business maintain they will not resume work until the CBA is signed and deposited in the labor relations court. The nurse’s strike has lasted for more than 3 months as patients continue to bear the brunt.

The crisis in the health sector shows no signs of abating, with the push by nurses to have their grievances addressed in the Collective bargaining agreement remaining unbowed.

Striking nurses drawn from Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira and Kisii thronged Migori town Thursday morning to add their voice to the nationwide clamor by their colleagues to have their CBA signed and registered.

The nurses carrying placards marched on the streets of the town from the Public Service Board offices to the Migori County referral hospital.

Led by Kenya Nurses Union of Nurses area branch Chairman Morris Achochi, they maintained that they will only resume work if the Council of Governor’s sign the C.B.A.

The nurses downplayed the threat by Governors to have them replaced, opining that it will be an uphill task to get qualified personnel in the country to replace them.

The called on the president to intervene in the crisis to enable countless Kenyans who are bearing the brunt of the strike to access the much needed health services.