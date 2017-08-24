Miraa traders in Mwingi concerned over ban on plastic bags

Miraa traders in Mwingi have expressed concern over the ban on plastic bags saying it would greatly affect their business.

According to the traders, they rely on plastic bags for packaging their products and thus the ban is not viable.

Polythene bags vendors in the town are also concerned that the ban might kick them out of business once it takes effect.

With the plastic bag ban expected to take effect in a few days various reactions from the public continue to manifest.

While most people are supporting the ban due to the strides that will be made in environment conservation, others have expressed concern over the impact it will have on businesses.

Miraa vendors have refuted claims that plastic bags are a nuisance and urged the county government to erect dustbins at appropriate places for polythene disposal.

They are also urging the government to reconsider the ban and instead look for an alternative of garbage disposal.

They have also expressed concern with the alternatives offered by NEMA in place of the plastic bags saying they may not be affordable to everyone.

By Alex Githinji