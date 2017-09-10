The management of Moi Girls School, Nairobi has moved to reconstruct the institution in the wake of a devastating fire that left nine students dead.

In a statement the school’s Board of Management has called on Kenyans of goodwill and corporate companies to support them reconstruct a dormitory that was razed in last Saturday’s inferno.

The board said the unfortunate incident was a setback to the school. The fire has since been established as a case of arson.

A 16 year old form one student has since appeared in court over the fire charged with arson and murder.

Form four students are expected to resume learning on Monday with other learners expected back after a week.

The students alongside their parents and guardians went through a counseling session after the dormitory fire last weekend.

Meanwhile, an inferno at Nairobi’s St. Georges Girls High School on Saturday night was successfully put out about an hour after it broke out.

Fire fighters from the Nairobi City County emergency department and police responded promptly after alarm was raised to contain the inferno.

The blaze is said to have originated at the school’s kitchen, a few metres from a cooking gas storage area while students were in class. No casualties were reported as the school’s management assured parents of the safety of their children.

Addressing parents at the school, education Principal Secretary, Belio Kipsang, said learning would continue normally.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

This comes just a week after fire claimed the lives of 9 students at Moi Girls Secondary School in Nairobi when the dormitory they were sleeping in went up in flames at 2am last Saturday.

Elsewhere, students in institutions of higher learning have been advised to keep off drugs if they are to succeed in their education.

Chuka University vice chancellor, Professor Erastus Njoka, said fist year students are always victims as more often than not they are lured into bad company.

He said that some of the students end up using drugs and being addicted, eventually forcing them to drop out of school or find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

At the same time Professor Njoka asked youth who have not secured admission into universities to enroll in other tertiary institutions which are giving equal opportunities in terms of training and technology.

He was speaking when he received over 6,000 first year students at the Chuka University.